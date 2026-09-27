Indore City Bus Hits Pedestrians At Rajwada, One Killed; Angry Crowd Smashes Windows

Indore PM Bus Service case (Madhya Pradesh): One person died, and two others were seriously injured after a city bus operating under the PM Bus Service struck three pedestrians in the Rajwada area of Indore on Sunday, September 27. The identities of all three had not been established when police provided the initial account. MG Road police station in-charge said the bus hit the pedestrians in the busy Rajwada area.

He attributed the accident to negligence by the driver, though the precise sequence of events remains to be established through the investigation. People at the scene rushed to help after the collision.

All three pedestrians were taken to hospitals. One was brought to MY Hospital, where doctors declared the person dead. The other two are undergoing treatment for serious injuries, according to police.

The accident also prompted an angry reaction from people gathered at Rajwada. After helping passengers get out of the bus, members of the crowd allegedly threw stones and bricks at the vehicle. Its windows were smashed and the bus was damaged.

Police are working to identify the person who died and the two people receiving treatment. Sisodia said their families would be informed once their identities were confirmed. No names or other identifying details were available in the initial report.

The condition of the two injured people was described as serious, but police did not provide further medical details. It was also not immediately clear whether anyone inside the bus was hurt during the collision or the subsequent stone-pelting.

Investigators will examine how the bus approached the pedestrians and what happened immediately before impact. The collision has left police with two inquiries: the circumstances in which the three pedestrians were struck, and the damage to the bus after passengers had been helped out. Further details are awaited.

Details about the driver and any action taken against those who damaged the bus were not available.