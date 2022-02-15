Indore: City artist Anmol Mathur makes world’s largest bubble wrap painting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City artist Anmol Mathur has made the world’s largest bubble wrap painting, breaking the previous record of Guinness World Record.

Among 700 artists, the 35-year-old Anmol Mathur prepared the gigantic painting alongside other artists in the United Kingdom (UK). The group of artists in the UK created a large 15 square metre bubble wrap painting.

The aim of creating this massive artwork was to break the world record and raise money for Covid-orphan children in India. The giant 15-square metre painting was submitted to the Guinness World Record. The previous record-holder artwork was 10-square metres in size.

To create the artwork, 14 separate 1x1.5m pieces were first assembled then attached.

The painting features some of the most famous people across the world including businessmen heading the Tata empire Ratan Tata and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Children are shown saluting the role models in the painting.

Mathur from Indore is among those few artists who have been representing the country on various platforms. Recently, his artwork was selected among various artists from 23 countries including India, Argentina, Bangladesh, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Turkey, United Kingdom, India, Mexico, Lithuania, etc.

Only 12 paintings were chosen to be featured in the exhibition, the artists are from various countries.

Details of the gigantic artwork

200,000 bubbles.

90 shades of colour.

500 men/women hours.

6 months of planning & designing.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:30 PM IST