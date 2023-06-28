Indore: City Achieves 104 PC Target In Issuing Ayushman Bharat Cards, Tops In State

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After being top in the state to enroll highest number of beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Indore has overachieved the target by making cards of 104 per cent of beneficiaries. Over 11.74 lakh beneficiaries, which was the target, have been enrolled under Ayushman Bharat scheme in Indore district.

However, over 12.34 lakh cards have been made in the district which is highest enrollment under the scheme in the state. “Indore is number one in preparing Ayushman cards in the state. We have achieved 104.5 per cent target as our target was 11.74 lakh cards and we have made over 12.34 lakh cards, ” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

A mission mode programme was launched about a year ago...

He added that the target could be achieved only with the joint efforts of district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation, Woman and Child Development Department, and health workers. A mission mode programme was launched about a year ago to enrol all the listed beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to help scale the numbers.

However, at that time the target couldn’t be achieved as much redundancy of data was found due to which many cards were cancelled. District health authorities had also run a door-to-door campaign to register the beneficiaries.

