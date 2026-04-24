Indore Children Kidnapping: Police Rescues Two Boys Within 7 Hours; 4, Including A Couple Arrested

Indore Children Kidnapping: Police Rescues Children Within 7 Hours; Couple, Brother-Sister Duo Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police successfully rescued the two boys who were abducted by a woman in Indore’s Geeta Nagar within 7 hours and arrested four people.

Fortunately, the children were completely unharmed when the police found them.

According to information, a young woman kept luring two boys with pet-animal talks for a few days and ended up kidnapping them on Thursday evening.

Soon after, one of the boy’s mother received a message demanding a ransom of ₹15 lakh.

The victims, Naitik Sonkar (9) and Samrat (11), went missing from Tirupati Garden area on Thursday evening around 7 pm. CCTV footage later showed a young woman taking the boys away.

Accused include sister-brother duo, a couple

However, the police rescued the boys on Thursday night around 2 am and arrested four people, including a couple and a brother-sister duo.

Police teams from several stations, including Sangotiganj, Bada Gwal Toli, Rajendra Nagar, Dwarkapuri, Tukoganj, and Palasia, were involved in the search operation.

The mobile number used for the ransom call was put under surveillance, which helped trace the location.

Acting on the information, police found the children in a building in Dutt Nagar, Indore, and rescued them safely.

Four people were arrested in the case:

Vineet (22), Tilak Nagar

Radhika (18), Sahakar Nagar

Lalit (21), Dutt Nagar

Tanisha (21), Sadar

According to police, Radhika and Vineet are siblings, while Lalit and Tanisha are a married couple. Tanisha had taken the children with her, and she is said to be a friend of Radhika.

Reason yet to be discovered

Police also said the accused used WhatsApp calls and chats to demand ransom. They tried to escape when police arrived but were caught. The children were not harmed and have undergone medical checks.

Police are now questioning the accused to understand the motive behind the kidnapping.