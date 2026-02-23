MP News: 4-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Rescued Within 3 Hours By Khetia Police | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old boy who was lured and taken away by an unknown person was safely recovered within just three hours by Khetia Police from Maharashtra and handed over to his family on Sunday.

A complainant from the Khetia Police Station area reported that his son had been taken away by an unknown person. A case was immediately registered under Crime No 22/2026, Section 137(2) of the IPC and an investigation was launched without any delay.

Taking the matter seriously, Barwani SP Dheeraj Babbar directed the formation of a special team under the guidance of Rajpur SDOP Ayush Kumar Alawa as part of Operation Muskaan. The team carried out swift technical and field operations, searching all possible locations.

Within three hours, the child was traced and safely recovered from the Ubaddev area of Maharashtra. After completing legal formalities, the child was handed over to his family, who praised the police for their quick action.

Inspector Surendra Kanesh, SI Ajmer Singh Alava, ASI Arjun Singh Mandloi, constable Sunil Muwel and driver constable Lila Shankar played a key role in the operation.