Indore Children Kidnapping: Woman Abducts 2 Boys From Geeta Nagar After Luring Them With Pet Animal Talks, Demands ₹15 Lakh Ransom From Family -- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman allegedly kidnapped two boys from Indore’s Geeta Nagar area and demanded a ransom of ₹15 lakh, as reported on Thursday evening.

CCTV footage of the woman taking the two unaware boys, Naitik Sonkar and Samrat, away has also surfaced on social media.

According to information, the boys went missing from Geeta Nagar area around 7:30 pm on Thursday evening, leaving the residents and children’s families scared.

Locals stated that the accused woman had been visiting a nearby garden for the past few days.

She is said to have gradually gained the children’s trust by speaking to them and talking about pets and animals. On the day of the incident, she allegedly convinced the two boys to go with her.

The ransom message

The incident came to light after family members raised an alarm. The mother of one of the boys expressed deep distress over the incident.

Informing about the ranson message, the mother said, “Phone pe message aa raha hai, aap paise ki vyavastha karo. Aur ₹15 lakh nahi huye to mai tudke karke chore ki video bana ke bhej dungi…(You are receiving a message on PhonePe asking you to arrange money. If ₹15 lakh is not paid, I will harm the child and send a video of it. )”

In an effort to help identify the woman and the children, visuals and a blurred image of the suspect have been circulated on social media. The family has also requested the public’s help in tracing them.

Residents appealed to contact

Residents are appealed to contact the families on the given numbers.

+91 9977713692

+91 81032 52258

Police were informed, and an investigation has been launched into the matter, and an appeal has been made to the public to share any information that could help locate the children.

Residents have been urged to stay alert and report any leads immediately to the contact number shared by the family.

The matter is currently under investigation.