Man Abducts Live-In Partner's 6-Year-Old Daughter In Bhopal; Held From Uttar Pradesh, Girl Rescued Safely | Sourced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly kidnapped the 6-year-old daughter of his live-in partner, as reported on Wednesday.

As soon as the woman found out about the matter, she filed a complaint. Acting swiftly on the complaint, police launched an investigation and held the accused from Uttar Pradesh.

The child was also rescued safely.

According to information, the matter pertains to Bhopal’s Bajariya area

Police said the accused was living with the child’s mother for about one and a half years after she lost her husband and lived in Dwarka Nagar.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The accused was identified as Shankar Rajput who suddenly took the 6-year-old girl and fled.

The woman immediately went to the police station and filed a complaint. During investigation, it was found that the accused is originally from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh and was taking the child there.

Police said they tracked the movement of the accused and found that he was travelling on the Pratapgarh Express towards Sitapur with the child. The police then informed the Uttar Pradesh GRP and coordinated a joint operation.

With the help of UP GRP, the accused was traced and caught at Orai railway station while the train was still moving. The six-year-old girl was safely rescued from his custody.

After the arrest, the police team brought both the accused and the child back to Bhopal on Wednesday morning. Police have registered a case of kidnapping against the accused and started a detailed investigation.

Police are now trying to discover the exact reason why the man kidnapped the child and where he intended to take her.