Indore: Chartered Accountant Mangesh Kinare Addresses The Programme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mangesh Kinre, chairman, Board of Studies (Operations) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) and Vishal Doshi, chairman Board of Studies (Academics) of ICAI, have said that the new CA course will be implemented from July 1. Gazette notification would be made very soon.

Thereafter, there will be no parallel exam of old and new syllabi. Both the senior CAs were addressing the closing day ceremony of two-day national conference held here. It was organised by CICASA (CA Students' Association) and CA Indore Branch.

They said that work towards this end was going on for the last two years and the new CA course has received approval from the Ministry and will be launched on July 1. The examination to be held in May 2024 will be organised according to the new course.

Now, after passing both the groups of Inter and necessary classroom training, there will be only 2 years articleship. In the new course, students will be able to appear for the final examination after 6 months from the end of the articleship of two years.

Jai Chhera, who came from Surat, said that success completely depends on thinking. Whatever work you are doing, if the vision is big then only big things will happen.

Manoj Phadnis, former national president of ICAI, said that as an auditor, our responsibility is more towards the person or organisation who has relied on the report verified by us than our client.

Mobile becomes main medium of cybercrime

ADGP Varun Kapoor said that out of all the crimes happening in the world, cybercrime is the most happening and most dangerous crime because its danger is not directly visible, due to which a person is unable to be alert. The biggest medium of this cybercrime is mobile because it is the only thing that stays with you from the time you wake up in the morning till the time you go to sleep at night. Based on research, it can be said that about 50% of our time is spent on mobile.

