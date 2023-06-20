Indore: PWD Employee Caught Accepting Rs 1500 Bribe

Representative Image | FPJ

Caption: Accused Devendra Pawar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of public works department (PWD) was caught red-handed by Indore Lokayukta police while accepting Rs 1500 as bribe, on Monday.

The employee had asked a guard of the same department to grease his palms when the latter moved an application for allotment of a government quarter.

Guard Ramesh Salve had initially refused to bow to corruption. Later, he gave Rs 2000 to Class 3 employee Devendra Pawar and requested to allot him the quarter.

But Pawar demanded Rs 1500 more. Following the fresh demand, Salve approached Lokayukta police who laid a trap to nab the corrupt employee.

They sent Salve with the demanded amount to Pawar. “As Pawar accepted the amount on the premises of executive engineer’s office, the sleuths roaming around in civil dresses nabbed him red-handed,” DSP (Lokayukta) Praveen Baghel said.

He was booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act.