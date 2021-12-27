Indore: Chances of light rain on December 28-29

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the city’s day and night temperatures are fluctuating continuously, the regional meteorological department has forecast chances of light rain on December 28 and 29.

The day started with a clear sky but it turned partially cloudy in the afternoon which increased the day temperature by 1 degree Celsius over what was reported on Saturday and the same phenomenon will affect the night temperature, as well.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature rose to 12.5 degrees Celsius. Humidity on Sunday was recorded at 70 per cent in the morning and 63 per cent in the evening.

‘Isolated thunderstorms’

‘A western disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over south-west Rajasthan and its neighbourhood at the lower tropospheric levels. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over south-west Rajasthan and its neighbourhood to Vidarbha across east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of above systems, light-to-moderate isolated-to-scattered rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh on December 28 and 29. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms are also likely over east Madhya Pradesh on December 28 and 29 and over west Madhya Pradesh on December 28’ -Meteorological department officials.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: First eight Omicron patients found in Indore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:55 AM IST