Indore: Catholics to celebrate All Souls’ Day today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Catholic Christians of the city will celebrate All Souls’ Day on Wednesday along with the World Catholic Church to commemorate all the faithful departed. Special prayers would be offered for the peace of all the souls of the believers in Juni Indore cemetery and Kanchan Bagh cemetery. Holy Mass will be offered in all the 10 Catholic churches.

In the evening, at Juni Indore cemetery, under the leadership of the chairman of the Cemetery Committee, Father Rajesh Tirkey, and with the participation of Red Church parish priest Father Thomas Mathew, assistant parish priest Father Manoj and other fathers, Holy Mass will be offered for the souls of all the buried believers.

Similarly, at noon, Holy Mass will be offered under the leadership of Father Philip and Nandanagar parish priest Father Jolly John and other fathers. The relatives of the dead will remember them in this holy Mass by decorating the graves with garlands and lighting candles on them.

