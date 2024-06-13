Indore: Cases Of Myopia Increased By 25% In Five Years

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing concern over the increasing number of eye diseases, city doctors said that the prevalence of myopia has surged by approximately 20 per cent globally. 'In India, the increase of myopia cases is even more alarming at 25 per cent, particularly among the younger population, attributed to heightened screen time and reduced outdoor activities. There is evidence suggesting a significant increase in myopia prevalence among urban children in the country,' eye surgeon Dr Urvija Choudhary, said.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, she said that along with increasing number of patients, advancements in corrective techniques are also taking place. 'Traditionally, lasik surgery has been the primary method for removing eyeglasses.

However, recent advancements have introduced SILK (Smooth Incisions Lenticule Keratomileusis) technology, providing a new and effective solution. This cutting-edge technology allows for removal of eyeglasses, even for prescriptions as high as -12, offering options for both near and far vision correction,' she said.

Dr Choudhary added that the recovery time has decreased to 2-3 days and patients get discharged in 15-20 minutes post-surgery. Meanwhile, ophthalmologist Dr Tina Agarwal, during the annual conference of Indian Divisional Ophthalmologists Association (IDOA), emphasised the importance of prompt treatment for eye injuries. 'Injuries can cause the retina to burst or slip, leading to potential vision loss if not treated immediately. Previously, such surgeries required stitches, but modern technology now enables stitch-free procedures, enhancing recovery and outcomes,' she added.