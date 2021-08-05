Indore: Cases of eye infections increase by 40 percent in monsoon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the long forecast weather conditions in city, ophthalmologists appeal people not to ignore symptoms like redness, swelling or burning sensation in the eyes, as it could be conjunctivitis, corneal ulcer, or stye, the most common eye infections developed in the rainy season.

According to senior ophthalmologist Dr Sharad Pandit, “People enjoy monsoon rains and pleasant weather conditions, but they should not forget that rain water too can cause many types of infections mainly conjunctivitis, which increases to 35-40 per cent during the monsoon and those affected mainly are the children.”

He said that awareness is the only way to remain healthy and to avoid such infections as people can recover from it in four-five days but should consult an ophthalmologist when there is no relief.

“Conjunctivitis is a monsoon malady, which can also be known as inflammation or infection of conjunctiva. It can occur in any season, but incidences are more during the rainy season. Another reason for increasing cases is house flies which spread the infection from one person to another,” Dr Pandit said.

General physician Dr Mahendra Jha said, “Number of patients for various eye infections are increasing in OPD and people need to be extra careful as they are highly contagious. People can prevent diseases by maintaining hand hygiene.”