Indore Car Fire: Container Truck Carrying Cars Hits High-Tension Line, 3 Tata Motors Cars Gutted | VIDEO |

Indore Fire News: Three brand-new cars were destroyed after a container truck caught fire on the bypass in Indore on Saturday evening. The container reportedly came in contact with a high-tension power line near President Hotel, triggering a massive fire.

The Indore car fire destroyed three Tata Motors vehicles loaded inside the container. The truck was coming to Indore from Haryana. The driver escaped the incident, while the fire brigade team rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control.

Container Carrying 8 Cars, 3 Gutted In Fire

According to reports, the container was transporting eight Tata Motors cars from Haryana to Indore. Five vehicles had already been delivered, while three were still inside the truck.

The incident occurred near President Hotel on the Indore bypass. Preliminary information suggests that the container came in contact with a high-tension power line, causing the fire to break out.

The flames spread rapidly and engulfed the three cars. The fire also damaged the container's cabin and its body.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Firefighters battle as three Tata cars are gutted in a container fire on Indore Bypass. https://t.co/grjv4hEjjR — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2026

Fire Brigade Brings Blaze Under Control

After receiving information about the container truck fire in Indore, Kanadiya police reached the spot. A fire brigade team also arrived and worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire was brought under control after considerable effort. Police are investigating how the container came in contact with the high-tension line and what caused the blaze.

Kanadiya Police Investigate Cause Of Indore Bypass Fire

According to local residents, the container truck was carrying cars and was too tall to pass safely beneath the high-tension power line. It reportedly stopped under the line before the fire broke out.

The Indore bypass fire incident is being investigated, and officials are assessing the damage caused to the vehicles and the container.

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