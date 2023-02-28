Indore: Captain Rohit Sharma gives hints

Rohit Sharma | Photo: Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian cricket team is currently fighting against Australia in the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy series. After winning the first two matches of this series, Team India is ahead 2-0 in the series. The third match of the series is to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. It will be very interesting to see the playing 11 of Team India in this match. At the same time, Captain Rohit Sharma has given a big hint about the team.

The most interesting thing in the third Test will be whether KL Rahul gets a chance in the playing 11 or not. Before this match, it was expected that after Rahul's poor performance, he would be dropped from the team. And in his place Shubman Gill may get a chance in Indore. But Team India captain Rohit Sharma is not seen in this mood and it is clear from his recent statement that Rahul will be seen playing in the third Test as well.

When the team was announced for the third and fourth test of this series, KL Rahul was stripped of the vice-captaincy of the team. Then it was believed that this step has been taken to drop him from the playing 11. But now Rohit has made it clear that it doesn't matter. Rohit said a day before the third match that whether a player is vice-captain or not doesn't indicate anything.

Rohit said that all 17 players in the team have a chance. The team will back those who are talented. Taking away the vice-captaincy doesn't mean anything big. He was made the vice-captain because probably there were not many experienced players at that time.

Being backed even after poor performance

KL Rahul's performance has been consistently poor, but coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit are constantly backing him. Talking about Rahul's performance, in the first match played in Nagpur, he scored 20 runs in the first innings with his bat and in the first innings of the second match, he could score only 17 runs and one run in the second innings. But despite this, getting him a chance is a great injustice to Shubman Gill.

Rohit and Gill batted in adjacent nets in the optional practice on Tuesday while Rahul chose to stay back in the hotel with the majority of the squad.

Rohit kept the suspense going till the very end

"I spoke about it after the last game as well. Players who are going through a tough time, given their potential they will be given enough time to prove themselves," Rohit said in a media interaction.

"As far as 11 is concerned, I would like to do it at the toss. I prefer it that way considering last minute injuries are a possibility." India lead the four-match series 2-0 and a win here will guarantee them a place in the World Test Championship final in June.