Indore canine lover video goes viral; Here all you need to know about her

A dog lover’s video which went viral on Sunday claimed the alleged non-cooperation of Tilak Nagar PS cops, NGOs and animal activists in the “mental assaults” on her. The girl lives with around 40 dogs in a house in Pipliyahana area and people in the vicinity of her house branded her as “mentally disturbed”. The police have strongly denied her allegations.

Police version

The Tilak Nagar PS, incharge, inspector Dinesh Verma said one Samrin Bano, “actually” Sakshi Sharma has faked her identity. The girl has domesticated 45 stray dogs. Samrin has registered a complaint against a shepherd a few days ago of allegedly killing two of her “pets”. It is alleged that she misbehaves with policemen when they go to investigate the case. Earlier, she used to live in Vidhya Palace in Ambikapuri area under Aerodrome PS. Aerodrome PS incharge, inspector Ashok Patidar said in February, Samrin Bano and her landlord, Nitish Tripathi, a trainer in IPS academy in Hyderabad, made cross complaints against each other. Nitish complained that she started keeping the canines in the house following which neighbours were disturbed. Samrin had complained that her landlord was putting pressure on her to vacate the premises before the end of the lease period. On February 6 around 3 am, the girl left Nitish's house.