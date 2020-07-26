Indore canine lover video goes viral; Here all you need to know about her

A dog lover’s video which went viral on Sunday claimed the alleged non-cooperation of Tilak Nagar PS cops, NGOs and animal activists in the “mental assaults” on her. The girl lives with around 40 dogs in a house in Pipliyahana area and people in the vicinity of her house branded her as “mentally disturbed”. The police have strongly denied her allegations.
Police version
The Tilak Nagar PS, incharge, inspector Dinesh Verma said one Samrin Bano, “actually” Sakshi Sharma has faked her identity. The girl has domesticated 45 stray dogs. Samrin has registered a complaint against a shepherd a few days ago of allegedly killing two of her “pets”. It is alleged that she misbehaves with policemen when they go to investigate the case. Earlier, she used to live in Vidhya Palace in Ambikapuri area under Aerodrome PS. Aerodrome PS incharge, inspector Ashok Patidar said in February, Samrin Bano and her landlord, Nitish Tripathi, a trainer in IPS academy in Hyderabad, made cross complaints against each other. Nitish complained that she started keeping the canines in the house following which neighbours were disturbed. Samrin had complained that her landlord was putting pressure on her to vacate the premises before the end of the lease period. On February 6 around 3 am, the girl left Nitish's house.
TI Verma said in Pipliyahana area too her neighbours were irritated with her habit of piling up dogs in the house and the cacophony was becoming unbearable for them. They soon asked her to vacate. It may be noted that Peta had filed an FIR against her in Ghaziabad. Following this, she fled to Gujarat where also a complaint was registered against her after which she came to indore. Police believe that due to her mental stress she made this video.
Samrin, in a bid to take care of these canines, had to leave her parents and native house too. She also said that since her religion (Islam) does not allow her to keep dogs, she converted to accommodate the stray animals. Samrin is native of Fateh Nagar, Sadhana Village in Meerut. Her father Dilshad Siddiqui is an advocate.
