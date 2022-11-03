Indore: Candidates stage protest seeking SSE ’20 results

Represtative Image | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates who had taken the State Service Main Examination, 2020, staged a protest outside the office of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) seeking their results. The protest took place a day after Free Press published a news report that MPPSC was caught in a catch-22 situation over the SSE, 2020, Main Examination due to the 87-13 formula suggested by the state government for declaration of the results.

Under the banner of the National Educated Youth Union candidates staged a protest seeking the SSE, 2020, Main Examination results as early as possible. The candidates also raised objections over the revised results of the SSE, 2019, Prelims and SSE, 2021, Prelims, which have been declared according to the 87-13 formula. The 87-13 formula suggested by the general administration department for releasing the results has put the MPPSC in a catch-22 situation in connection with State Service Exam (SSE)-2020.

The MPPSC is in a fix as it had declared the results of the Preliminary Examination in January and, based on it, conducted the Main Examination in April. Now, if it applies the 87-13 formula suggested by the government for declaring the results of the Main Examination, the question will arise as to why the results of the Preliminary Examination were not revised based on the formula. Candidates are likely to move court on the issue. Besides, the MPPSC had conducted the Main Examination based on the Prelims results, so revising it was not possible for it.

The MPPSC, which had planned release of the Main Examination results before Diwali, realised this of late and delayed the announcement of the results. The MPPSC got caught in a quandary because of the 87-13 per cent formula suggested by the government about a month ago over the OBC tangle issue.

The government had increased OBC reservation from 14-27 per cent, a move challenged by some candidates in Madhya Pradesh High Court. The HC had stayed the government order. This has led to halting of the results of the MPPSC examinations. As a solution to the problem, the government had suggested that the MPPSC declare the results according to the 87-13 formula.

According to the formula, the commission has to declare the results for 87 per cent posts. For the remaining 13 per cent posts, the commission has to announce provision results (13 per cent for OBC and 13 per cent for unreserved category). This formula was okay for the examinations whose Prelims results were not declared unlike in the case of SSE, 2020.

