Indore: WD causes change in wind pattern Fluctuations in day and night temp

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the western disturbance (WD) in the northern parts of the country and frequently changing wind pattern, the city’s temperature has fluctuated over the past few days.

The day temperature, which had dropped to 29 degrees Celsius on October 31, increased again to over 32 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Not only the day temperature, but night temperature, too, which had dropped to 14 degrees Celsius a couple of days ago, rose above 16 degrees Celsius due to the same phenomenon.

However, Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the rise in temperature was temporary as it would drop again—but only after November 8. The fluctuations in the weather will continue for a few more days.

‘Temperature drop after November 8’

The fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from November 4 and the adjoining plains from November 5. Under the same influence, the day and night temperatures have increased. The night temperature may increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius, but the temperature will start dropping after November 8 when the effect of the western disturbance wanes’

Met department officials

Temperature stats

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 32.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal