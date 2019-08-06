Indore: Cab, autorickshaw drivers gherao RTO

Indore: App-based cab and autorickshaw drivers gheraoed regional transport office on Monday to press their demands and appealed to regional transport officer Jitendra Raghuvanshi to take action against app-based companies.

The cab and autorickshaw drivers have launched protest against app-based taxi and cab companies for not meeting their demands.

Over 200 autorickshaw and cab drivers reached RTO to protest against app-based taxi companies under banner of E-Cab Operators and Drivers Association.

Association president Inder Singh Yadav said most cab drivers are on strike for last six days as companies take more commission from drivers and pay them less even after taking more from the passengers,” he said.

Yadav said their demands include increase in fare of cabs, decrease in commission taken by the company and increase in incentive, app-based autorickshaws should take fare fixed by regional transport office and ban of bike taxies.

“Companies are running without registration and trade certificate but RTO is not acting against them,” Yadav said.

He said they will stop all services in the city if their demands are not met.

RTO to sue companies

While the cab and autorickshaw drivers were protesting against companies at regional transport office, RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi was preparing ‘panchnama’ of the cab companies including Ola, Jugnoo, Rapido and Uber for running the services without having trade certificate. “We have prepared panchnama of these companies for not following the norms of Madhya Pradesh Motor Vehicle Act. We will present panchnama in court and will take action against the companies,” assistant regional transport officer Archana Mishra said.