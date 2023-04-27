 Indore: Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan fined Rs 50k each for not meeting teaching standards, false advertisement
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan fined Rs 50k each for not meeting teaching standards, false advertisement

Indore: Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan fined Rs 50k each for not meeting teaching standards, false advertisement

Byju's cancelled her admission but did not return the fees, despite promises to do so.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Consumer Commission, on Thursday, has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on ed-tech Byju's for not meeting the teaching standards and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan for false advertisment.

As per report of Nai Duniya, the case was filed by Priyanka Dixit, resident of Annapurna Road, who had paid a fee of Rs 1.8 lakh for IAS coaching at Byju's, based on the company's advertisement featuring Shahrukh Khan.

Read Also
MP: How IMC budget can help Indore retain its cleanest city title?
article-image

However, the student found that the faculty did not teach as promised and requested a refund. Byju's cancelled her admission but did not return the fees, despite promises to do so.

The District Consumer Commission has ordered both Byju's and Shahrukh Khan to return the fees deposited by the student and has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Byju's. Neither Byju's nor Shahrukh Khan appeared in court to contest the case.

Read Also
Indore budget: Congress corporator reaches well with bottle of dirty water, complains civic body...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Guna Collector issues notice to 10 officials for negligence in CM helpline

Madhya Pradesh: Guna Collector issues notice to 10 officials for negligence in CM helpline

Indore: Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan fined Rs 50k each for not meeting teaching standards, false...

Indore: Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan fined Rs 50k each for not meeting teaching standards, false...

MP: Bodies of boy, girl found hanging from tree in Barwani

MP: Bodies of boy, girl found hanging from tree in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Lokayukta police raids patwari residents, recovered assets worth Rs 1.71...

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Lokayukta police raids patwari residents, recovered assets worth Rs 1.71...

Madhya Pradesh: Will Modi-government dare answer on Pulwama attack, says Diggi in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Will Modi-government dare answer on Pulwama attack, says Diggi in Badnawar