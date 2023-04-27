Indore: Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan fined Rs 50k each for not meeting teaching standards, false advertisement

Byju's and Shah Rukh Khan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Consumer Commission, on Thursday, has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on ed-tech Byju's for not meeting the teaching standards and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan for false advertisment.

As per report of Nai Duniya, the case was filed by Priyanka Dixit, resident of Annapurna Road, who had paid a fee of Rs 1.8 lakh for IAS coaching at Byju's, based on the company's advertisement featuring Shahrukh Khan.

However, the student found that the faculty did not teach as promised and requested a refund. Byju's cancelled her admission but did not return the fees, despite promises to do so.

The District Consumer Commission has ordered both Byju's and Shahrukh Khan to return the fees deposited by the student and has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Byju's. Neither Byju's nor Shahrukh Khan appeared in court to contest the case.