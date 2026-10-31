Indore Businessman Dies Of Breathing Difficulties During Kailash Yatra; Video Shows Him Trekking With Friends 30 Minutes Before Death | VIDEO

Indore Businessman Dies During Adi Kailash Yatra; Video Shows Him Trekking With Friends 30 Minutes Before Death | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Indore-based Sarafa businessman, Tilak Sharma, reportedly died after experiencing breathing difficulties during the Adi Kailash Yatra, according to reports on Saturday.

Tilak recorded a video around 30 minutes before his death, which has surfaced on social media. In the video, Tilak could be seen happily trekking with his friends and talking about visiting Adi Kailash.

However, shortly afterwards, his health began to deteriorate due to breathing difficulties, and he later died.

Breathing Problems During Trek

According to information, Tilak was trekking with a group of seven friends. One of his friends said they were travelling to Adi Kailash. After offering prayers, they trekked towards Parvati Kund.

Everyone was excited and chanting religious slogans. Tilak, wrapped in a white blanket, was walking ahead and showing his friends the surroundings.

However, shortly before reaching Parvati Kund, Tilak began experiencing breathing difficulties. His friends immediately took him back to their vehicle and tried to keep him warm by rubbing his hands and feet.

They later took him to a homestay in Gunji, where they covered him with two to three blankets and gave him water. He refused to eat and was allowed to rest.

Condition Worsened at Night

Tilak's friends added that his condition worsened again around 11.30 pm. They rushed him to an Army camp located about five to seven kilometres away. At the camp, personnel checked his pulse and administered oxygen. However, his condition continued to deteriorate.

Tilak later suddenly collapsed while his friends were trying to help him and died in their presence. He had no known previous illness. His sudden death has shocked his friends and family.

According to family members, Tilak's body will be brought to his residence in Indore on Saturday evening, where his last rites will be performed.