35-Year-Old Stockbroker Firm Agent Crushed To Death By Speeding Mini Truck In Indore While Returning From Shani Temple; Driver Caught By Locals | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old agent working for a prominent stockbroker firm was crushed to death by a speeding mini truck near the Trenching Ground under Khudel police station limits on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred around 8.30 am when the victim, Anant Bhandari, was returning home on his scooter after offering prayers at a 'Shani' temple in the Khudel area.

The impact was severe, with the truck’s wheel running over his face, killing him on the spot.

According to police, Bhandari was a resident of Bijli Nagar Extension in Bicholi Hapsi. His cousin, Nikunj, said Anant was an agent in Indira Securities firm.

He regularly visited the 'Shani' temple every Saturday and had followed his usual routine that morning. However, while returning home, he met with a fatal accident.

Initially, the body was taken to MY Hospital as unidentified. The police later established his identity and informed his family members in the afternoon. Nikunj said Bhandari was also related to a prominent personality in the city.

Following the accident, passers-by caught the truck driver and allegedly assaulted him. Police have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation into the incident.