Indore: Brief revision of voter list from Nov 9 to Dec 8

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A brief revision of the voter list will be done from November 9 to December 8. Aspirants can add, delete or correct their names in the voter list by visiting the polling booth.

The process of revision of the voter list is being started as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. All claims and objections will be received at the polling stations between 09th November 2022 to 08th December 2022 for adding, separating and or modifying entries in the voter list.

Joint collector and deputy district election officer, Pratul Sinha has informed that the process of continuous revision of the voter list is going on, under which action is being taken to add the names of eligible persons to the voter list. The number of young voters aged 18-19 years in the electoral roll is below average. The chief electoral officer's office has set a target to enhance the registration of such voters.

District election officer Manish Singh said that a campaign is being run in educational institutions to make new voters aware. A team of booth-level officers and supervisors has been constituted who will mark the names of Higher Secondary School, College, University and other such eligible students, during the period till October 20, 2022, whose name is not registered in the voter list and will register their names through the Voter Helpline App.

The booth-level officers will add names through the Garuda App. Eligible persons whose name does not appear on the voter list can get their application form in the prescribed format by downloading it from Voter Helpline App or National Voters Service Portal from Play Store.

In previous years, the reference date for adding names was January 01, but now according to the amendment in the Representation of the People Act, applications can be submitted for adding names on the reference date of January 01, April 01, July 01, and October 01.