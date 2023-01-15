Indore: Breathless in Indore! AQI remains above 100 for 25 days

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of the regional office of Pollution Control Board and the civic body have fallen flat as the level of AQI remained over 100 in the last 25 days. The city’s air quality index has not dropped below 100 since December 21. Moreover, it had increased above 200 again January 11 while the levels of PM10 also remained above 200 for the last several days.

All efforts to pull down the level of air pollution in the city so far have proved to be futile as the AQI, on Saturday, too, increased to an average of 195 on January 13 as recorded by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

BAD AIR

According to the data shown by the MPPCB on its Envalert app, the city’s pollution level has not improved after November 21 as the AQI has remained over 100 since October 15, except relief for 11 days in these 90 days. The AQI level has remained above 200 for five days in the same period.

The levels of PM10 and PM2.5 also remained at moderate levels due to which many have faced breathing issues in the city. The level of pollution remained under 100 for almost three months during the monsoon, but it increased by almost three times in the winter.

PASSING THE BUCK ON WINTER

However, even as the department officials blamed it on the winter, they are silent over their botched efforts at controlling pollution due to other reasons. “Yes, air pollution has been increasing in the city, but it is because of the winter as the pollutants have remained in a lower strata and closer to the ground,” pollution control board officials said.

Meanwhile, environmentalist and former chief chemist of the MP Pollution Control Board, Dr DK Wagela, said strict measures need to be taken to control air pollution.

“In winter, pollutants remain low due to low temperature, which is one of the reasons for the increasing levels of pollution in the city. However, we have to take strict action to improve the situation,” he said.

AQI in past 15 days

Date Average AQI

Jan 13 195

Jan 12 128

Jan 11 202

Jan 10 139

Jan 09 147

Jan 08 126

Jan 07 106

Jan 06 119

Jan 05 129

Jan 04 105

Jan 03 103

Jan 02 109

Jan 01 138