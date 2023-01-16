Indore: Bone-Chilling cold day hits city

FP Photo | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cold winds sweeping across the city for the last two days pulled down the night temperature to 8.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, and the citizens didn’t get any relief during the day as the temperature remained six degrees Celsius below the normal, turning it a ‘Cold Day’.

THIRD COLD DAY OF THE MONTH

It was the third ‘Cold Day’ of this month and also of this season. Officials of regional meteorological department officials said that the condition would remain the same on Monday as night temperature is likely to drop more.

The city has witnessed a drop in temperature consecutively for the fourth day as the day temperature dropped by five degrees Celsius in two days.

PEOPLE STAY INDOORS

The citizens woke up to a hazy morning and even though it was a Sunday, roads wore a deserted look in the evening due to the cold winds.

“Day temperature in Indore dropped to 20.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday which was six degrees Celsius below the normal. The night temperature on Saturday was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below the normal,” Met officials said. The Met officials said, “A fresh Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of January 18. Under its influence, a further fall in minimum temperatures by about two degrees Celsius very likely over many parts of central India till January 17 and a gradual rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during January 18-20 degrees Celsius. “

WEATHER IN JANUARY

The climatic feature of Indore is more or less similar to December. Sky is generally clear with light surface winds blowing from north or northeast. The normal minimum temperature is 10.0°C. The mean daily maximum temperature is between 26°C and 28°C. Days are warmer. Westerly or northwesterly winds blow in the afternoon. The monthly total rainfall is 6.5 mm. There have been occasions when substantial rainfall was recorded.