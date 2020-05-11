Indore: Blackout in many colonies as 40 km/hr speed storm hits city

Indore: Many colonies in the city had to face blackout during the hot Sunday summer night as power supply was disrupted due to a storm which hit the city with over 40 kilometer/hour wind speed.

While power supply was restored in most of the pockets within an hour, several colonies remained without power for more than two hours, whereas some colonies saw electricity playing hide and seek for several hours.

Around 9.45 pm the storm with wind speed of more than 40 km/speed hit the city disrupting power supply in many areas making people sweat.

While supply was discontinued by Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company in many areas as precautionary measures, faults still occurred at many other places plummeting thousands of colonies under 30 feeders into darkness.

Initially, the supply of all hospitals was restored on priority basis. Later, the Discom started fixing the faults.

By 11.30 pm, West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal confirmed that power had been restored to more than 90 per cent areas of the city.