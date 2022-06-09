Indore: BJP candidate announcement after election panel is formed

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister and district-in-charge Narottam Mishra said the name of the BJP candidate for the Indore mayoral polls would be announced after the party’s election committee is formed. “The party’s candidate will be one who fulfils the vision of future Indore,” he said after attending the BJP’s city core committee meeting at which the names of possible candidates for the forthcoming urban body elections in the city were discussed on Wednesday.

However, sources in the party said the mayoral candidate’s name will be finalised at a higher level. Mishra said there had been discussions regarding the election steering committee, management committee and coordination committee which would be formed soon.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and district-in-charge minister Narottam Mishra met at the BJP’s Javra Compound office.

BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive said that, apart from the forthcoming urban body elections, other issues were also discussed which included a review of the events and programmes done in the past and the planning and outline of the forthcoming programmes.

Ranadive said that, from June 10, the ‘Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan’ will start in which public representatives, city office-bearers and booth workers will gather at each booth and start canvassing with flags, banners and drums.

The meeting was attended by Vijayvargiya, ministers Tulsi Silawat and Usha Thakur, state general secretary and division-in-charge Bhagwandas Sabnani, MP Shankar Lalwani, state party vice-president Jitu Jirati, city-in-charge Tej Bahadur Singh Chauhan, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, Malini Gaud, Mahendra Hardia and others.