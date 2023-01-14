Indore: Biker rams into moving car, crashed into windshield

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic accident, a biker rammed into a moving car on the Bypass road from the rear on Thursday night, and on impact, he became airborne and crashed into the car’s rear windscreen.

Half his body was inside the car and the other half was dangling outside. He was rushed to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Kanadiya police station in-charge JP Jamre said that the incident took place near a bridge on Bypass Road near Bhandari Resort at around 10 pm. He said the biker, identified as Dhirendra, was driving his motorcycle at great speed towards Dewas when he rammed into the car.

He was severely injured in the accident and is recovering in a hospital. His statement is being recorded by the police to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. The CCTVs of the area are also being examined by the police.

The car was being driven by one Kanha Prajapat. He told Free Press that the biker was driving at great speed, and he had noticed the biker while driving. Prajapat said he had moved ahead to avoid the biker, but as luck would have it, the biker crashed into his car.

