Indore: Bid to control Total Fertility Rate, Govt increases compensation for male, female sterilization

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over non achievement of the target of sterilization, the government has increased the compensation for men and women post sterilization to motivate them for family planning.

Not only for the beneficiaries, has compensation been increased for the staff nurse, technician, anesthetist, and other staff for each case.

“Under Mission Parivar Vikas Yojana, the government has increased the compensation for men and women for sterilization as earlier; it was Rs 2000 for men but has increased to Rs 3000 now. Similarly, for women, the compensation has been increased from Rs 1400 to Rs 2000 and from Rs 2200 to Rs 3000 for post abortion cases and for post delivery cases,” district programme officer for family planning Dr Santosh Sisodiya said.

He added that the main objective of the mission is to provide easy access to high-quality family planning alternatives based on reliable services, information and supplies with rights based framework and the steps have been taken under the same.

While talking about the achievement of sterilization in Indore district, Dr Sisodiya informed that they have achieved 78 percent target of sterilization from April 2021 to Feb 10, 2022.

“Out of the total target achieved, male participation is lowest in family planning as the maximum number of cases were of the women who went through sterilization post delivery,” the programme officer said.

Damoh best performing, Bhind worst while Indore stands at 18th place

While going through the records, Damoh district stands on top with over 120 percent achievement as they had the target of 7219 cases and they achieved 8666 cases. Bhind was the worst performing as it could achieve only 39 percent target.

Indore stands on 18th place with an achievement of 78 percent target as it has the target of 17482 cases and it achieved the target of 13642 cases.

Mission Parivar Vikas

The mission has identified 145 districts in 7 states of Assam, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh to be in high focus based on the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) and service delivery in order to accelerate the efforts to meet the goals of achieving Total Fertility Rate of 2.1 by 2025.

These 145 districts have a TFR of more than or equal to 3 and constitute 28 percnet of India’s population. They have a significant impact on child and maternal health indicators and are home to 28 percnet protected couples and 40 percent of couples whose needs are not met. And also account for the highest percentage of adolescent mothers.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:16 PM IST