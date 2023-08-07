Indore: Bhagwat – A Way Of Devotion & Journey, Says Goswami Vrajotsavji Maharaj

Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Underlining the importance of Bhagwat in one’s life, Goswami Vrajotsavji Maharaj said, “The time has come where man holds a lot of knowledge of the world, however remains unaware of himself, his duties and responsibilities. Bhagwat gives us the knowledge of our nature. Bhagwat removes the fear of death and makes one adopt and understand true sense of devotion.”

Goswami Vrajotsavji Maharaj shared his insights from the Vyas Peeth on the first day of the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha organised by Shrimad Bhagwat Path Nitya Mandal, Shri Hariray Satsang Mandal, and Shri Yamuna Mahila Mandal in the third phase of purushottam maas mahamahotsav. He said, “Greatness of Bhagwat does not only restricts itself to make people understand about the true sense of devotion but shares and describes a journey of the devotee and god.”

Before this, a Kalash Yatra was taken out with the ‘Pothi’ in the temple premises. The worship of Vyas Peeth was done by Rajkumar Sarita Neema on behalf of the organiser.

