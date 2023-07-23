Indore: Banned Thai Magur Fish School Caught Destroyed | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The banned Thai Magur fish being cultivated in village Badi Kalmer of Depalpur Tehsil was destroyed by the Fisheries Department. The fish was being reared in a pond built on the private land of a fish farmer.

MK Pankhede, assistant director Fisheries Department informed that on receiving information about the rearing of Magur fish, a team was formed and sent to the spot.

The team caught the fish and destroyed the catch under the guidance of fisheries inspector Shikha Yadav. The fish farmer was warned that legal action will be taken if he is found to be indulging in this activity in the future.

Why Thai Magur Farming Is Prohibited In India

Farming of Thai Magur was prohibited by the National Green Tribunal in 2000. This was mostly due to the hazard caused by the carnivorous fish to other fishes in an aquatic habitat.

As per research, the Thai Magur is responsible for 70 per cent of the reduction in India’s native fish species, which negatively affects the aquatic ecosystem. Moreover, the fishermen feed them rotting meat mixed with spinach, polluting the water and destroying the ecosystem of the water body.

Why Is Thai Mangur Still Grown Illegally?

Production of Thai Magur continues in many fish markets across India due to its ability to survive in a hostile environment. It has an omnivorous diet, can survive on land, and hides in plants.

These traits make farming of the fish species simple, cost-effective, and profitable for farmers. The fish also has a high demand in the local market as it is less expensive than other seafood.

