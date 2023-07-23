Bhopal: Uma Angry For Comparing Cases Of Bengal, Rajasthan With Those Of Manipur

Uma Bharti | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti on Saturday got angry for comparing the incidents of Manipur with those of West Bengal and Rajasthan.

It does not matter where such incidents are happening, but what is happening is wrong, she said. By comparing an incident of crime with another is no way to justify a misdeed, she said.

All those who are part of the political system should tender an apology to those women, she said. Instead of comparing such wrongdoings with the ones taking place in West Bengal, Manipur and Rajasthan, everyone should tender an apology to the victims, Uma said.

According to her, the police should be punished for such incidents, since they should have rushed to the spot where such crimes were being committed.

When the fathers and brothers of the women reached the spot to save them, they were brutally murdered, she said, it is a matter of shame for everyone.

The policemen should be severely punished for not reaching the spot to stop such incidents, she said.

