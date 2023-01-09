Indore: Bajrang Dal stages chakka jam against police thrashing 

Reresentative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal activists staged a chakka jam at the Chandan Nagar Square against the policemen, who allegedly thrashed some of them at the police station on Sunday evening. The activists alleged that a girl was being forced to change her religion and she had sought help from the Bajrang Dal so some activists went to the police station to register a case against the accused but the police thrashed and misbehaved with them.

Bajrang Dal district coordinator Tanu Sharma told Free Press that a girl contacted him seeking their help as some people were trying to get her to change her religion. But she did not want to change her religion thus some activists took her to the police to register a case against the accused but the police did not take the matter seriously.

When the activists again visited the police station for the same on Sunday, the police allegedly misbehaved with them and thrashed them. Thereafter, Bajrang Dal activists reached Chandan Nagar police station and staged a chakka jam for two hours demanding strict action against the policemen, who had misbehaved with the activists.

Additional DCP Prashant Choubey along with a heavy police force reached the spot and assured the activists that appropriate action would be taken against the policemen, who had misbehaved with them. Also, he assured them that the statement of the girl would be recorded and action would be taken against the culprits.