Indore: NRI from Cyrus loses mobile in cab, cops return it within hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An NRI, who arrived here to attend the PBD convention from Cyprus, forgot his mobile phone in a cab while going to the venue of the convention from his hotel on Sunday. The alert police officers managed to retrieve the phone and returned it to him within hours.

The crime branch officers deployed at the BCC received information that an NRI from Cyprus had forgotten his mobile phone in a cab. The NRI, Avnish K Tyagi, informed the officers that he is staying in a hotel in the Tukoganj area. He booked a cab from his hotel to the venue on Sunday morning.

After the cab driver dropped him off at BCC, he found that his mobile phone was missing. He told the police officers that he mistakenly left his mobile phone in the cab. The crime branch officers took information about the cab.

A police team reached the driver, Neelkant Mishal’s place in Satellite Junction Township. He informed the police that he had dropped the NRI to BCC but is unaware about his mobile phone. The police searched his car and recovered the phone. Later, the mobile phone was handed over to the NRI, who thanked the police and appreciated the officers.

Indore Police have made special arrangements for the safety and help of NRIs who have come to attend the PBD. A force of 10,000 police personnel has been deployed in the city.