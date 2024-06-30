Indore: Bag Containing Rs 6 Lakh Stolen From Hotel Room, Woman Arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman from Chhattisgarh was arrested for stealing Rs 6 lakh from her friend, who runs a construction business in Ujjain, from a hotel in the Lasudia area on Saturday.

According to the police, Harish Kumar Patel, a resident of Ujjain lodged a complaint that he came to the city to take Rs 6 lakh from a person on June 17. He stayed in a hotel when his friend named Tamanna came to meet him. They had dinner there after which the woman went to her place.

When Patel woke up the next morning, he found his bag containing money missing from his room. He was unaware about the thief but suspected that the woman had taken the money. Police checked the CCTVs of the hotel and found the woman.

Acting on a tip-off, the police reached Mahalaxmi Nagar area and caught the woman, who first tried to mislead them and later confessed to her crime. She had hidden the bag in the bushes near her house. The police recovered the bag containing money and the woman was arrested. She allegedly informed the police that she became greedy after seeing the huge amount so she stole the bag and fled the scene.