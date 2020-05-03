Indore: Arya Samajis perform yagna to beat corona

About 500 families of Arya Samaj prayed for the world to beat corona pandemic by organising ‘Yagya’ at their home on Sunday. The yagya was organised by Arya Samaj members all over the country under the campaign #GharGharYagya.

The yagya began at 9:30 am, when families began the worship through chants in their homes.

The yagya was also organised in more than 10,000 Arya Samaj educational institutions, gurukuls, orphanages, colleges and social service centres across the world.

The campaign was started by Mahesh Arya and Bhagwati Prasad Soni. Some families that headed the campaign in Indore shared their take and experience of organising the yagya to beat corona with Free Press:

“Havan or yagya is a ritualistic practice of Indian tradition or purification in Hinduism. The process of worshipping God by means of fire in the Kund is called Yajna. Our ancient texts are full of legends wherein ancient sages performed Yagyas and the demons (asuras) tried to destroy them. #GharGharYagya was performed to destroy coronavirus, which is currently destroying lives all over the world. Yagya creates a pure, nutritional and medicinal atmosphere. It renews the brain cells, revitalizes the skin, purifies the blood and prevents the growth of pathogenic organisms.”

- Yamini Upadhyay, National General Secretary, All India Sarva Brahmin Samaj

“Till recently it was accepted that research into science can furnish the answer to all of man’s problems. Today we find an increasing number of diseases including malfunctioning of body organs due to increasing severity of pollution in the atmosphere. Experimental studies show that the incidence of physical ailments, sickness and disease are reduced in the houses, where the Yagya is regularly performed.”

- Retired army officer Geeta Ahluwalia and Major Vinod Ahluwalia, Current President of Arya Samaj Mandir Malharganj

“Fire increases the properties of any substance several times. If the chilli is added to the fire, then the effect of that chilli causes many people to suffer, in the same way, when firewood with medicinal properties and ghee of pure cow, its effects increase and hopefully can beat coronavirus.”

- Pragati and Sanjay Acharya, Account professional

“Yagya purifies the atmosphere and the mind of the performer and those who join in it. It serves to elevate the human mind by enabling it to bless, praise and adore the divine giver of life and happiness.”

- Mayank Shrivastava and family, Swachhata Mission officer