 Indore: Appointment Letters of Government Jobs Handed Over To 323 Youths In Rozgar Mela
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Appointment Letters of Government Jobs Handed Over To 323 Youths In Rozgar Mela

Indore: Appointment Letters of Government Jobs Handed Over To 323 Youths In Rozgar Mela

Addressing the program Union Minister of State Thakur said that India is continuously moving towards development since 2014. India has a large population of youth.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Free Pik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a rozgar mela (job fair) organised as the part of the national level program on Tuesday, the appointment letter of jobs indifferent departments of the Government of India were given to 323 youths. The local program was organised at Ravindra Natya Griha.

While in the national level program Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided appointment orders to 51,000 selected candidates from across the country through a virtual program. All these selected youth will serve in various departments of the Central Government.

Read Also
Indore: Conmen Dupes 70-Year-Old Of ₹40.70L Through Digital Arrest; Victim Lodges Complaint
article-image

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Mhow Usha Thakur were present as the chief guests at the job fair organized at Ravindra Natya Griha. The Postal Department was the nodal agency of organizing the job fair.

Addressing the program Union Minister of State Thakur said that India is continuously moving towards development since 2014. India has a large population of youth. Keeping this in mind, the central government is running various employment generation programs.

FPJ Shorts
Force Motors Shares Rocket By 20% After Q2 Results
Force Motors Shares Rocket By 20% After Q2 Results
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse Goes Independent, Accuses Nana Patole Of Ticket Mismanagement
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse Goes Independent, Accuses Nana Patole Of Ticket Mismanagement
Pitch Scanning! New Zealand Team Captured Checking Wankhede Surface Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd Test; See Pic
Pitch Scanning! New Zealand Team Captured Checking Wankhede Surface Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd Test; See Pic
West Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Injecting Her With Tranquillizing Serum; Accused Arrested
West Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Injecting Her With Tranquillizing Serum; Accused Arrested
Read Also
Dhanteras 2024: Markets Bustle With Festive Shoppers; Indore Sees Over ₹1,000 Crore Of Sales
article-image

Earlier, Post Master General of Indore Postal Department, Preeti Agarwal briefed about the job fair. She said that today, through the fair in the district today appointment letters are being given to a total 323 selected candidates including 253 of Indian Postal Department, 46 of Indian Railways, 03 of Border Security Force, 04 of Central Reserve Police Force, 01 of Higher Education Department (School of Planning and Architecture), 02 of Food Corporation of India and 14 of State Bank of India (SBI).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahalaxmi Temple Opens In Brahma Muhurta Sharing Bundles Of Prosperity; Hundreds Of Devotees Gather...

Mahalaxmi Temple Opens In Brahma Muhurta Sharing Bundles Of Prosperity; Hundreds Of Devotees Gather...

Indore: Appointment Letters of Government Jobs Handed Over To 323 Youths In Rozgar Mela

Indore: Appointment Letters of Government Jobs Handed Over To 323 Youths In Rozgar Mela

Indore: Conmen Dupes 70-Year-Old Of ₹40.70L Through Digital Arrest; Victim Lodges Complaint

Indore: Conmen Dupes 70-Year-Old Of ₹40.70L Through Digital Arrest; Victim Lodges Complaint

Madhya Pradesh Government Issues Guidelines For Pathologies; CMHOs To Ensure Compliance In Labs

Madhya Pradesh Government Issues Guidelines For Pathologies; CMHOs To Ensure Compliance In Labs

Dhanteras 2024: Markets Bustle With Festive Shoppers; Indore Sees Over ₹1,000 Crore Of Sales

Dhanteras 2024: Markets Bustle With Festive Shoppers; Indore Sees Over ₹1,000 Crore Of Sales