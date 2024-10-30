Indore: Appointment Letters of Government Jobs Handed Over To 323 Youths In Rozgar Mela

Representative Image | Free Pik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a rozgar mela (job fair) organised as the part of the national level program on Tuesday, the appointment letter of jobs indifferent departments of the Government of India were given to 323 youths. The local program was organised at Ravindra Natya Griha.

While in the national level program Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided appointment orders to 51,000 selected candidates from across the country through a virtual program. All these selected youth will serve in various departments of the Central Government.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Mhow Usha Thakur were present as the chief guests at the job fair organized at Ravindra Natya Griha. The Postal Department was the nodal agency of organizing the job fair.

Addressing the program Union Minister of State Thakur said that India is continuously moving towards development since 2014. India has a large population of youth. Keeping this in mind, the central government is running various employment generation programs.

Earlier, Post Master General of Indore Postal Department, Preeti Agarwal briefed about the job fair. She said that today, through the fair in the district today appointment letters are being given to a total 323 selected candidates including 253 of Indian Postal Department, 46 of Indian Railways, 03 of Border Security Force, 04 of Central Reserve Police Force, 01 of Higher Education Department (School of Planning and Architecture), 02 of Food Corporation of India and 14 of State Bank of India (SBI).