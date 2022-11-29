Indore: Apartments, settlements, factories on 4.5 km path hindrances before RE-2

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Challenges are plenty before Indore Municipal Corporation for the construction of RE-2. Residential multi-storey buildings, police quarters, slum settlements and factories are obstacles on 4.5 km path on which RE-2 is to be constructed.

On the directives of the High Court, Town & Country Planning, District Administration and Indore Municipal Corporation officials on Tuesday heard the petitioners who had moved the court alleging that the alignment of the proposed road was changed to save the land of some select people.

One part of the RE-2 was constructed by Indore Development Authority. The other part was to be constructed by IMC but it had to stop laying the road due to structures coming in the way. Around 10 persons who were issued notices had moved the court.

On Tuesday, a joint team of IMC, district administration and T&CP officers conducted a survey regarding the road from Agarwal Public School. Only 25-28 meters of wide land has been found to build a 45-meter-wide road.

On reaching Shivdarshan Nagar, residents told officers that the government had settled people in this township some years ago. “There was no plan to build a road from here before. Now if a road is built in the middle of the township, then many of the residents will go homeless,” they said.

The survey team then reached Revenue Nagar followed by police quarters. There is only 9 meters of space for the road alongside both areas.

Shrinath Residency resident Bharat Jain told media persons that initially a 65-meter road was planned about 20 years ago. At that time, we were told that a 7-feet part of the township will have to be acquired but no structure will be demolished. In 2005, the compliance report from T&C and the map were passed by the corporation.

But in the new plan, the road width has been reduced to 45 metres but still four houses and one multi-storey building are shown as hurdles in the road project which are supposed to be demolished.

Documents regarding this have been handed over to the authorities. At the same time, Kailash Chand Goyal, director of a Dal Mill alongside Nemawar Road, also presented his side and said that the alignment of the road has been changed to save the land of some select people.

Due to this, six thousand feet land of the factory has been declared as a hurdle for the road project. Two-three other factories are facing the same situation.