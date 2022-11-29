Indore weather report: Chilly conditions to return after Dec 3, temp may drop below 10 degrees Celsius

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the frequently changing wind pattern, the day and night temperature is fluctuating for the last few days. The day temperature is hovering between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius while the night temperature is fluctuating between 11 degrees Celsius to 13 degrees Celsius.

The officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that the temperature would keep fluctuating for the next three to four days after which chilly conditions will return in the city and the temperature would go below 10 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature increased to 29 degrees Celsius on November 26 but dropped to 28 degrees Celsius on November 27 and 28 but increase to 28.8 degrees Celsius again on Tuesday.

Not only the day temperature, but the night temperature, too, which had dropped to 11.8 degrees Celsius a couple of days ago, rose above 13 degrees Celsius on Monday night due to the changing wind pattern.

However, the Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the rise in temperature was temporary as it would drop again—but only after December 3.

“A fresh feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of December 1. Under its influence, minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8-10 degrees Celsius over Northwest and Central India during the next 4-5 days,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 27.7 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature on Monday night was recorded at 13.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius below normal.