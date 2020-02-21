Indore: Anti-CAA, NRC protesters troll Amit Shah, police mum

Indore: The people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act at Badwali Chowki have switched over to social media in a big way to seek nation-wide attention for their agitation going on for last 38 days. By doing this, they have violated cyber norms but local people seem to be keeping mum.

In fact, protesters have put up posts on social media trolling union home minister Amit Shah. This is violation of Information Technology Act, 2015, guidelines. However, local police are clueless about the post.

Trolls galore

The protesters’ Instagram page posted a video of February 14 of union home minister Amit Shah trolling him on his speech, which he delivered in Badalapur during canvassing for Delhi elections. “Press the EVM button with so much anger that its shock waves can be felt among protesters in Shaheen Bagh,” Shah had said. But BJP lost Delhi elections.

The troll follows Amit Shah falling from a stage at an election rally in Ashok Nagar (MP) on November 24. This video clip is merged with a lightning strike sound in background.