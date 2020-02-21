Indore: Anti-CAA, NRC protesters troll Amit Shah, police mum

Indore: The people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act at Badwali Chowki have switched over to social media in a big way to seek nation-wide attention for their agitation going on for last 38 days. By doing this, they have violated cyber norms but local people seem to be keeping mum.
In fact, protesters have put up posts on social media trolling union home minister Amit Shah. This is violation of Information Technology Act, 2015, guidelines. However, local police are clueless about the post.
Trolls galore
The protesters’ Instagram page posted a video of February 14 of union home minister Amit Shah trolling him on his speech, which he delivered in Badalapur during canvassing for Delhi elections. “Press the EVM button with so much anger that its shock waves can be felt among protesters in Shaheen Bagh,” Shah had said. But BJP lost Delhi elections.
The troll follows Amit Shah falling from a stage at an election rally in Ashok Nagar (MP) on November 24. This video clip is merged with a lightning strike sound in background.
Instagram page
The Badwali Chowki protesters have opened a personal blog account on Instagram naming it “indore_protest” that contains 128 posts opposing CAA, NRC and NPR. According to information, the page is active from last one month and is followed by 872 people, most of whom belong to one particular community. The page developer, an unidentified person, has asked people to follow them. It has many hash tag posts against CAA and NRC.
The page also contains videos and photographs that are anti-CAA. The page follows three other pages. They include two protest pages of Jamia Millia University and one protest page of Ujjain.
Ujjain Protest
A page named ‘Ujjain Protest’ can also be seen on the same platform that has 1,115 followers. The page has images and videos of the protests in Ujjain by people who are protesting against CAA, NRC in Begum Bagh area. It has 106 posts that encourage people to protest against CAA and NRC.
Police clueless
When Frees Press contacted crime branch, the official said crime watch cell is unaware of any such page developed on social media by protesters of Badwali Chowki. He also said they are unaware about any video posted on the page. Free Press made phone calls to DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra but there was no response.
