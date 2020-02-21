Congress MLA Arif Masood distributes posters reading 'No CAA, No NPR, No NRC' in Bhopal

Bhopal : Congress MLA Arif Masood on Thursday launched the campaign named 'save the Constitution' by distributing posters reading 'No CAA, No NRC, NO NPR' which were pasted by people outside their homes .

The drive was conducted in the Bapu colony here as a way of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Speaking to media, Masood said, "The way hate is spread in the country and Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution is getting destroyed, we have started a drive to tell that this country will be lead by the Constitution and not by Godse's ideology."