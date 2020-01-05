Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara: Congress MLA Arif Masood burns Pakistan’s effigy in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Congress MLA Arif Masood along with several Congressmen and supporters burnt effigy of Pakistan on Sunday to protest against dastardly attack by a crowd on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan.

Masood said that he condemns the attack on Gurudwara in Pakistan. “Union government should talk to Pakistan and put pressure on Pakistan government to take action against the culprits,” said Masood.

“People of Sikh community are peace loving and help the deprived lot and people in distress. Citizens of India express support to Sikh community in one voice,” he added.

Masood reached the Budhwara Square in the evening and burnt effigy of Pakistan amid sloganeering by his supporters. He said that those trying to take political advantage of this incident should desist from doing so.