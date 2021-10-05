Indore: Anshika shines in all India contest of story-based drawing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old college student Anshika Tiwari stood second position in an all India contest of story-based drawing organised by Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Ministry of Culture, New Delhi.

She has been felicitated with a medal, appreciation letter and cheque of Rs 8000 as a reward for her beautiful painting.

“Original drawings were submitted and they are the property of the culture department as of now. It took a long session of around two & half days to complete the story via drawing,” Anshika said.

Anshika actively participated in various painting competitions including Free Press annual ‘On the Spot’ drawing competition for more than a decade.

Recently, she also bagged first position in a slogan contest and received Rs 5,000 cheque along with certificate in Jaal auditorium. In the competition, she prepared a slogan raising the importance of breastfeeding.

Besides, she worked as an associate editor at Buzz. She continues to volunteer as a story teller with NGOs .

“I am fond of reading books and my favourite trio include: Becoming Michelle Obama; Rich Dad Poor Dad; and Think Like a Monk,” Anshika said.

She has a keen interest in learning different languages including French, English, Malawi and Hindi.

“I am in the pursuit of becoming a writer in future with a zeal of attaining a place in the office of the International Embassy, and at the same time work for some NGO for some noble cause,” Anshika said.

She also featured on DD national in a serial named "Hunarbaaz.''

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 07:13 PM IST