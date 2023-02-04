Indore: Annapurna temple inaugurated by Swami Avdheshanand Giri

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The main event of consecration took place on Friday at the new Annapurna temple in Indore. Juna Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar and Swami Avdheshanand Giri reached Annapurna temple at 5 pm on Friday. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, BJP national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and city president, Gaurav Randive, were also present.

Addressing the congregation, Swami Avdheshanand said, “The Annapurna temple construction in Indore has been going on for a long time. It has developed like the Mahakal Lok of Ujjain and that’s why, this temple will now be known as Annapurna Lok. Many sects have been included in this temple. Hindus and Muslims have together done magnificent carvings here. This is the identity of Sanatan Dharma. This is eternal, universal.”

Mahamandaleshwar Awadheshanandji Maharaj said “We are the result of our practice. You are the crop of your thoughts. The city of Indore is a city of generous, service-oriented, cultured, spiritual devotees. Here, not only cleanliness, industrial expansion but festival traditions can be seen in plenty. The whole city gets involved in all cultural and spiritual events. Braj doesn’t have the kind of fag that Holi is celebrated in Indore. The Garba of Gujarat is praiseworthy, but if you want to see a Saras Garba, then you should come to Indore.”

A large number of devotees assemble

The religious meeting started at 5.30 pm at the temple premises. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar swami Awadheshanand Giri inaugurated the Dharmasabha by lighting the lamp. A large number of devotees reached Annapurna temple to listen to Swami Avdheshananda Giri.

Swami Avdheshanand inaugurated the Annapurna temple built at a cost of Rs 22 crore. After completing all the rituals, the doors of the temple were opened for the devotees. There was a religious meeting of Mahamandaleshwar in the temple.

According to the temple management, due to Pran-Pratishtha Mahotsav, many saints in the temple premises have stayed in the temple.

Events till February 7

The Pran-Pratishtha Mahotsav in the temple will

continue till February 7. In which many events will be

held.

SCHEDULE

*February 4 morning session: Worship of deities, havan by Saptshati

*Afternoon session: Havan, aarti by Saptashati

xxx

*February 5 morning session: Worship of deities, havan by Saptshati

*Afternoon session: Havan, Aarti by Saptashati

xxx

*February 6 morning session: Established deity worship, Durga Saptashati havan

*Afternoon session: Durga Saptshati havan, aarti

xxx

*February 7 morning session: Dev Poojan and havan for

Mandal deity, aarti after poornahuti

Read Also Indore: Doctors take out rally to press for their demands

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)