Indore: Amrita Lahiri & Rama Vaidyanathan light Up Chhandakotsav 2023

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chhandakotsav 2023 on Saturday was enhanced by Amrita Lahiri and Rama Vaidyanathan's attendance, demonstrating the excellence of Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. A well-known Kuchipudi performer, Amrita Lahiri impressed the audience with her elegant moves and moving tale. Both novices and experts were mesmerized by Amrita's blend of Kuchipudi's grace with a keen knowledge of emotions.

Amrita's journey began in Washington, DC, under the direction of Anuradha Nehru. Her creative development was further enhanced by her study of Kuchipudi under Leela Samson in New Delhi. She broadened her skill set by studying with prominent dancers like Swapnasundari and Seetha Nagajothy.

‘Natesha Kauthvam,’ - Shiv Stuti Choreographed By Vempati Chinna Satyam

The captivating ‘Natesha Kauthvam,’ a Shiv Stuti choreographed by Vempati Chinna Satyam, and the dramatic ‘Tarangam,’ incorporating Kuchipudi footwork on a brass plate and portraying Ganga's plunge into Shiva's hair, were two of her performances during Chhandakotsav 2023.

Amrita expressed her excitement about debuting in Indore, praising the chance to see new places, get to know new people, and interact with other audiences.

Along with Amrita, Rama Vaidyanathan, a master of Bharatanatyam, graced the stage and captivated the crowd with her unique flair. Rama had training from Yamini Krishnamurthy and Saroja Vaidyanathan, and her artistic style combines classical Bharatanatyam with her emotive qualities to captivate audiences.

Rama keeps training new dancers, imparting her own aesthetic and creative brilliance. At Chhandakotsav 2023, one of her performances featured a touching exchange between infant Krishna and Yashoda that demonstrated her talent for expressing emotions. Along with two other students, she took part in an invocatory performance in which they performed ancient but innovative dances like Shiv Tandav to purify the environment.

Rama Vaidyanathan credits her mother for spotting her potential and her mother-in-law, Padma Bhushan Guru Saroja Vaidyanathan, for directing her on her creative path, and for inspiring her enthusiasm for dance.

The presence of both Amrita Lahiri and Rama Vaidyanathan at Chhandakotsav 2023 elevated the event, showcasing the beauty and brilliance of Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. Their performances were a testament to their dedication and artistry, leaving the audience captivated and inspired.

