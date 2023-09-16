Indore: Aluminum Scrap Dealer Duped Of ₹34 Lakh By Conman | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An aluminum scrap dealer was duped of Rs 34 lakh by a conman on the pretext of providing him aluminum scrap at a cheap price.

Fortunately, the crime branch managed to return the entire money within a few days. The complainant thanked the crime branch officials after getting the money back in his bank account.

According to a crime branch officer, a person named Sagar from Mhow had lodged a complaint on the cyber helpline number informing that he was duped of Rs 34.80 lakh by an unidentified person, who had met him through a social media platform. The complainant is an aluminum scrap dealer and he had seen an advertisement on social media that a person wanted to sell the scrap at a cheap price. He contacted the conman, who sent a video to gain the trust of the complainant. He had sent the video with goods loading in a vehicle for the delivery.

After that the conman asked him to transfer the advance amount. After that the complainant transferred Rs 37.80 lakh to the bank account given by the conman. When he did not receive his goods, he tried to contact the accused but he did not answer his phone calls.

The cyber cell of the crime branch started an investigation and contacted the bank to stop the fraudulent transaction. After that the bank stopped the transaction and returned the entire amount to the bank account of the complainant.

The crime branch officer said that they had returned more than Rs 2.44 crore to online fraud victims between January and August this year.

Crime branch urged people not to rely on any advertisement on social media and not to share bank details with strangers. In case of online fraud, inform the cyber helpline (7049124445) of Indore Police immediately.