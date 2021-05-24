Indore: All-out efforts to unlock city from June 1, aim to bring down positivity rate below 5 percent

Indore: The district administration is making all-out efforts to ensure that they are able to begin the process of unlocking the district from June 1, and one of the major goals is to ensure that the rate of positivity comes down below 5 per cent by May 31.
One of the steps taken on Monday to achieve the target was to sanitise the entire Choithram mandi. The curfew was strictly implemented especially in the containment areas and people caught roaming around without any reason were sent to jail.
Collector Manish Singh and other officials of the revenue department and IMC were on action mode from the morning. They reached Choithram mandi at 7.30 am and went around the mandi, and the IMC sanitised the entire premises using 1 % hypochloride solution.
Pradip Joshi, in-charge mandi secretary, informed that all 300 shops and office of mandi secretary and adjoining areas were thoroughly sanatised. He said that in the last few days, at least 3 traders of the mandi havedied due to Covid- 19.
Collector Singh said that Choithram Mandi said sanitising the mandi was necessary as a lot of people gather at the mandi every day and it is a prime area from where the virus can spread all over the city. He said that since the mandi is closed from Friday, they took advantage of the situation and got it sanitised.
