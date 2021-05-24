Indore: All-out efforts to unlock city from June 1, aim to bring down positivity rate below 5 percent

Indore: The district administration is making all-out efforts to ensure that they are able to begin the process of unlocking the district from June 1, and one of the major goals is to ensure that the rate of positivity comes down below 5 per cent by May 31.



One of the steps taken on Monday to achieve the target was to sanitise the entire Choithram mandi. The curfew was strictly implemented especially in the containment areas and people caught roaming around without any reason were sent to jail.

Collector Manish Singh and other officials of the revenue department and IMC were on action mode from the morning. They reached Choithram mandi at 7.30 am and went around the mandi, and the IMC sanitised the entire premises using 1 % hypochloride solution.