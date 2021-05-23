Indore: Alert health officers save over 700 doses of Covid19 vaccine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Working on the plan of zero wastage of vaccines, health department officials could save over 700 vaccine doses worth over Rs 2.1 lakh (cost to state government) from going down the drain at 91 session sites organized on Sunday.

The department had allowed on spot registrations on session sites in the last one hour of the end of the session to avoid the wastage.

“Yes, we have saved over 700 vaccine doses on Sunday by allowing those in waiting in the last hour of session after confirming that those booked the slots are not coming to centers to get vaccinated,” District Immunization Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He added that they had the target of vaccinating about 25000 people between 18 and 44 years of age during the special drive of vaccination conducted on Sunday.

“As many as 24003 people were inoculated which was the highest number till date since vaccination for 18 years and above was started. About 23300 people reached the centers and 700 were added in the last hour through on spot registration. We could achieve over 96 percent of the target and it is a good number,” Dr Jadia said.

The immunization officer also added that they received a fresh lot of vaccines and they have ample doses to vaccinate more people in the next two days.

Over 1.11 lakh people above 18 years vaccinated, total 9.64 lakh

Over 1.11 lakh people between age group of 18 and 44 were vaccinated in last 20 days in the city as the vaccination drive for this age group was started from May 4.

“We have the target to vaccinate over 18 lakh people of the age and we have vaccinated over 1.11 lakh people which is six percent of the target,” immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Paid vaccination to be started in Apollo Hospital

Apollo Hospital has become the first private hospital in the city to start vaccination in a private facility for the age group between 18 and 44 from Monday. The hospital has been charging Rs 850 per dose of COVISHIELD.

Other private hospitals have also started ordering for doses to vaccine companies and they will soon probably start vaccination from June 1.