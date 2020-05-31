Indore: Alert excise men seize liquor, vehicles worth over Rs 60 lakh in 2 months of lockdown

Indore: The state excise department has recovered liquor and vehicles worth more than Rs 67 lakh in two months. The excise officials have been deployed at the entry points of the city to check every vehicle on the checkposts.

Assistant excise commissioner Raj Narayan Soni said the team, including women officers have been deployed at various checking points. After reopening of liquor shops of adjoining districts, the teams were instructed to keep an eye on people carrying booze to the city. Since then, the teams were checking the entry points. Interestingly, the women officers of excise department played an important role in nabbing the persons carrying liquor. So far, the teams have caught many people with foreign and local liquor on the borders of the city.

The teams checked the vehicles on the borders of Dhar and Dewas borders to prevent to liquor smuggling. A team was also keeping an eye in Rau. The excise officials have caught many people with liquor.

The excise department registered 204 cases and recovered liquor worth 10.43 lakh. The vehicles with value of Rs 57 lakh were also seized from liquor suppliers in two months. More than one kg bhang was also recovered from the accused