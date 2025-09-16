Indore: Airport Road Accident's Death Toll Rises To Three |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in the Airport Road accident, where a truck ploughed into several pedestrians, has risen to three, with one more person succumbing to injuries on Tuesday.

Thirteen people who sustained injuries in the accident are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide, attempt to commit culpable homicide, and drunk driving against the errant driver, Gulsher, son of Shamsher, a resident of Dharampuri, Dhar under Sections 105 and 110 of the BNS, and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the out-of-control truck ran over pedestrians between Shikshak Nagar Square and Bada Ganpati Square, rammed into at least half a dozen vehicles, and caught fire. The driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The truck dragged an elderly motorcyclist for over 500 metres, burning him alive after his bike’s fuel tank exploded. The truck finally stopped only after it caught fire.

Accused bought and consumed alcohol at Super Corridor

The accused, Gulsher, was driving to the city from Vapi, Gujarat, via Dhar and was headed to Pologround to unload a consignment of cardboard. He had purchased alcohol from a liquor shop on Super Corridor Road, where he also drank before driving. After covering only about 5 km on Super Corridor and Airport Road, he caused the fatal accident.

Probe launched

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home), who was directed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to lead the inquiry, reached Indore on Tuesday and launched a probe. The ACS team visited both the accident site and the liquor shop where the accused allegedly bought and consumed alcohol.

‘Police presence no deterrence’

Locals near the liquor shop claimed that Dawoodi Bohra community’s 53rd spiritual head, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, had visited the nearby area on Monday afternoon, resultantly a traffic police force was deployed there. They alleged that despite the police presence, the drunk truck driver managed to enter the city unchecked.

Third victim dies, wife continues to battle for life

The horrific accident has devastated several families. After two deaths on Monday, Mahesh Khatvase, a contractor and resident of Maruti Palace, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, while his wife Rajni continues to battle for her life in the ICU of Aurobindo Hospital.

Rajni, who was with Mahesh at the time of the accident, remains unaware of her husband’s death. Relatives console her by telling her that he is admitted to another ward. Each time she regains consciousness, memories of the tragedy haunt her, leaving her shaken and in tears.

Mahesh was cremated on Tuesday. His brother said Mahesh and Rajni had gone to Kalani Nagar to buy vegetables when tragedy struck. He leaves behind two daughters and a son. “They keep asking what will happen to us now, and how their mother will react when she learns the truth,” his brother said.

Ailing wife left alone, with no children to support her

The accident also claimed the life of Kailashchandra Joshi, a resident of Vaishali Nagar and an employee of the IDA. The truck dragged him for over 500 metres before he was burnt alive when his bike’s petrol tank exploded. He leaves behind his ailing wife, with no children to support her. Joshi had stepped out to buy medicines for her when the accident occurred.

Intestines protruded, face flattened

Another victim, Laxmikant Soni, a resident of Sukhdev Vihar and a professor at Medicaps College, was cremated on Tuesday after post-mortem procedures.

He used to park his bike on Aerodrome Road and then take a bus to the college. While returning home, the truck hit his bike, causing his death. The impact was so gruesome that his intestines protruded and his face was flattened.

Sanskruti Verma (17), Class 11 student

Sanskruti, admitted to Bhandari Hospital, suffered near-total damage to her left arm. Her father, Ashok Verma, said she was returning home from coaching on her scooter when the speeding truck rammed into her. The rear wheel of the truck crushed her arm. Despite a four-hour surgery, doctors said her hand is 99% damaged. “She always wanted to become a Chartered Accountant. Now I fear her dream may remain incomplete,” her father said.

Goplani-Dudani family

Four members of the Goplani-Dudani family, including a two-year-old child, were injured. Ankita, visiting from Pune, was travelling in an auto-rickshaw with her parents and son Sanvid when the truck rammed them from behind at Ramchandra Nagar Square. The vehicle overturned, trapping them inside until they were rescued. Two-year-old Sanvid sustained head injuries requiring stitches, while Ankita’s mother, Kajal, suffered a serious head injury.

Diksha Chauhan (16), Class 11 student

Diksha suffered fractures in both legs. She was returning from coaching with friends after celebrating a classmate’s birthday when the truck hit them. “I was crushed between vehicles, and my legs broke instantly. I couldn’t even walk. Strangers lifted me and rushed me to the hospital,” she recalled.

Vipul Sharma (28), e-rickshaw driver

Vipul sustained rib fractures and severe head injuries. His wife, Khushi, said, “Our family depends entirely on him. He drives the e-rickshaw to feed us, but now the rickshaw is destroyed and he is battling for life.”

Anil Kothare, auto-rickshaw driver

Anil, admitted to Geetanjali Hospital, suffered serious head injuries. Despite bleeding heavily, he managed to pull his passengers out of the overturned rickshaw before collapsing.

Palak Joshi, private job

Palak, a resident of Imli Bazaar, was returning home from work on her scooter when the truck rammed her vehicle. She fell against the divider and lost consciousness, surviving with elbow and leg injuries. She said, “If I had been directly in front of the truck, I would not have survived.”

Anil Namdev, caterer

Anil sustained leg and head injuries. Doctors estimate it may take three to four months for him to recover. “I can’t afford to stop working for so long,” he said.

Sandeep Binjwa, laundry owner

Sandeep, a resident of Gommatgiri, was injured when the truck rammed his auto near Shikshak Nagar. He sustained head and leg injuries and underwent surgery at Verma Union Hospital. His condition is now stable.